Since Beginning Of Day, AFU Hit At Least 11 Russian Objects In Their Rear With HIMARS - Arestovych

Since the beginning of today, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have carried out at least eleven attacks on the targets of the Russian occupation forces using M142 HIMARS.

The adviser to the head of the President's Office Oleksii Arestovych announced this on Facebook.

"At least 11 new missile attacks on Russian military facilities with the help of life-giving HIMARS," he wrote.

Arestovych also listed settlements where warehouses, concentration points and other facilities of Russian troops were hit from HIMARS.

Thus, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit targets in Mariupol, Alchevsk, Shakhtarsk, Kirovske, Khartsyzsk, Chystiakove, Zuhres, Prydorozhnie, Ilovaisk, Shakhta Kalyna and Leninskyi District of Donetsk.

We will remind, earlier today, Arestovych said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the control point of the 49th Army in the temporarily occupied town of Nova Kakhovka in Kherson region.

According to him, as a result of the strike, the Russians lost more than 100 people killed and about 200 more wounded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 23, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that the M142 HIMARS transferred by the United States had entered service with the Ukrainian military.

We also reported that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed how American HIMARS work on the positions of the invaders in the Zaporizhzhia direction.