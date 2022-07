The Russian invaders will try to establish control over the E40 highway that connects Donetsk with Kharkiv in order to conduct the following offensive actions.

This is stated in the update of the British Defence Intelligence on Twitter as of July 10.

It was noted that Russian artillery continues to strike the Sloviansk area of Donetsk region from around Izium to the north and near Lysychansk to the east.

In addition, British intelligence believes that Russian troops have likely made some further small territorial advances around Popasna.

"Fires from Izium continue along the axis of the E40 main road. Control over the E40, which links Donetsk to Kharkiv, is likely to be an important objective for Russia as it attempts to advance through Donetsk Oblast," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 9, the Russian occupation forces fired six S-300 missiles at Mykolaiv.

It is reported that the invaders tried to conduct an offensive in Kharkiv region and fired at the region from Iskander missile systems.

On July 7, the British Ministry of Defense reported that there was a pause in the battles in the Donbas.