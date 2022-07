3 Tanks And 8 Armored Vehicles. General Staff Announces New Losses Of Russia In War

Over the past day, the Russian invaders in Ukraine lost 100 military, three tanks and one helicopter. Thus, Ukrainian fighters destroyed about 37,300 invaders.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

Enemy combat losses as of July 10 are:

personnel - about 37300 (+ 100) people liquidated,

tanks - 1,641 (+3) units,

armored fighting vehicles - 3,823 (+8) units,

artillery systems - 834 (+2) units,

MLRS - 247 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 108 (+0) units,

aircraft - 217 (+0) units,

helicopters - 188 (+1) units,

UAV of operational-tactical level - 676 (+2),

cruise missiles - 155 (+0),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

vehicles and tank trucks - 2,694 (+7) units,

special equipment - 66 (+0).

It is reported that most Russians got killed in the Kramatorsk direction.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the invaders tried to conduct an offensive in Kharkiv region and fired at the region from Iskander missile systems.

On July 7, the British Ministry of Defense reported that there was a pause in the battles in the Donbas.

On July 6, British intelligence indicated that the Russian Federation had transferred most of the remaining parts of the Eastern and Western groups of forces to the Izium direction and was continuing its attack on Sloviansk.