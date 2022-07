Russians Hit High-Rise Building In Chasiv Yar In Donetsk region From Uragan MLRS. Over 30 People Under Rubble

The Russian invaders launched a rocket attack on a multi-storey building in the city of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region. The building collapsed, and more than 30 people got under the rubble. It is so far known about 10 killed.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko announced this.

The attack took place on the evening of July 6, when people were at home. The 5-story building was hit by Uragan MLRS. Two sections of the house were completely destroyed.

"Currently, rescuers have managed to establish contact with two people who are under ruins," Kyrylenko emphasized.

According to local residents, at least 34 people are under the rubble of the house, including a 9-year-old child.

Recall that the Russian invaders on the night of Friday, July 1, launched a missile attack on the resort village of Serhiivka in Odesa region. As a result of the enemy attack, the number of killed increased to 19 people, and 38 were wounded.

On June 27, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kremenchuk, Poltava region. One of the missiles hit the roof of the Amstor shopping and entertainment center, causing destruction and fire.