Haidai Explains Why Russia In Hurry With "Referendum" For "LPR"

Luhansk region is not completely occupied - a small part of it is still held by the Ukrainian military. At the same time, local militants celebrate the victory and think about the "referendum" on joining Russia.

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced this on the air of the telethon.

"The so-called "LPR" wants to hold a referendum so that when we received a sufficient amount of weapons, the invaders could declare that there was already an attack on the lands of Russia and declare mobilization," Haidai said.

Still, the Ukrainian military is fighting back. Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed several enemy tanks and ammunition depots.

The "operational pause" of the Moscow invaders is caused by the success of the defenders of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia said that they would consider the annexation of the occupied territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions after "referendums" were held there.

British intelligence admits that the Russian Federation will decide on a "referendum" in occupied Kherson.

According to Advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko, the invaders set a date for a referendum on the annexation of Donetsk region for September 11.