Germany has solved the problem with the supply to Ukraine of ammunition for the Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns.

Spiegel writes about this, European Pravda reports.

According to the publication, after several weeks of efforts, the office of the German government, together with the Norwegian Ministry of Defense, found a manufacturer that can produce additional ammunition.

The supply of ammunition for the Gepard was previously considered a problem, since only slightly less than 60,000 35-mm shells were available for them.

The Gepard can fire at up to 1,000 rounds per minute. However, in real conditions, it shoots short bursts adapted to the target.

The German government first found ammunition in South America, but its transfer to Ukraine was not approved by Switzerland, the manufacturing country. A few days ago, the search was more successful in Norway

A local manufacturer could produce special 35mm projectiles, government circles said late last week. They should be tested at the Bundeswehr shooting range in Putlos (Schleswig-Holstein) as early as next week.

As for the supply of the equipment itself, nothing should prevent the transfer of 30 units of Gepard to Ukraine. The systems manufacturer is already training Ukrainian soldiers in Germany to use anti-aircraft guns that will be used in Ukraine to protect cities and other critical infrastructure.

If everything goes according to plan, the first systems should be delivered to Ukraine in July.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, France will transfer six more Caesar self-propelled guns to Ukraine.

Ukraine will receive heavy weapons from Italy similar to those provided by Germany and the Netherlands. The exact list of equipment is kept secret.

Earlier, German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen reported that in addition to Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers, Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns along with American MLRS and HIMARS will arrive in Ukraine within 3-6 weeks.