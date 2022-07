President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed ambassadors to Hungary Liubov Nepop, to Norway Viacheslav Yatsiuk, to the Czech Republic Yevhen Perebyinis, to India Ihor Polikha.

This is stated in decrees Nos. 479-483 of July 9, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Polikha is also dismissed from his posts as ambassador to Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, which he held concurrently.

Nepop was appointed ambassador to Hungary in May 2016, Yatsiuk - ambassador to Norway since June 2016, Perebyinis - ambassador to the Czech Republic since January 2017, Polikha - ambassador to India since November 2015.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy dismissed ambassador to Germany Andrii Melnyk.

The corresponding decree is posted on the website of the head of state.

Zelenskyy on June 24 dismissed ambassadors to Iran, Georgia, Slovakia, Portugal and Lebanon and appointed ex-head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Valerii Yevdokymov as ambassador to Tajikistan, and ambassador to Australia Vasyl Myroshnychenko as ambassador to New Zealand concurrently.