President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed ambassador to Germany Andrii Melnyk.

The corresponding decree is posted on the website of the head of state.

"To dismiss Melnyk Andrii Yaroslavovych from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Federal Republic of Germany," the presidential decree says.

According to the European Pravda, Melnyk headed the diplomatic mission of Ukraine in Germany for eight years, while ambassadors usually return from the country in four, a maximum of six years. At the same time, the ambassador repeatedly "distinguished himself" with his scandalous statements.

At the beginning of the week, German media reported that Melnyk could soon be recalled to Kyiv and take the post of deputy foreign minister.

Recently, Melnyk advised to "go to hell" the signatories of the letter in the German edition of Die Zeit, who called on Western countries to stop military support for Kyiv and create conditions for negotiations as soon as possible.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 3, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Andrii Melnyk called Chancellor Olaf Scholz "an offended livery sausage" because of his refusal to visit Kyiv.

On May 6, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andrii Melnyk refused to apologize for calling German Chancellor Olaf Scholz "offended sausage." However, he later apologized, added that his statement was diplomatically inappropriate and insulted many people not only in Germany. Bild writes that after the statements of the diplomat, some butcher sent five different types of livery sausage to the Ukrainian Embassy in Berlin.

Melnyk also ridiculed the delay in the supply of weapons from Germany, calling it a snail with a cartridge.