Attacks were carried out on the military warehouses of Russian troops in temporarily occupied Kherson.

Member of the Kherson Regional Council Serhii Khlan announced this on Facebook on Saturday, July 9.

"Kherson region. The morning at the orcs began with the hit and fire at the ammunition depots. Eyewitnesses in Kherson report a long detonation," Khlan wrote.

In the comments, local residents said that the strikes hit two warehouses of the Russian invaders, and the detonation lasted more than an hour and explosions were heard in different parts of the city.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 6, Khlan said that an explosion thundered in temporarily occupied Kherson, which destroyed Russian warehouses.

Also on July 6, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a logistics warehouse of the invaders in Velykyi Burluk, Kharkiv region.

On July 8, in Shakhtarsk, Donetsk region, occupied since 2014, a fire broke out at an ammunition depot.