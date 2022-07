Russia Moving Reserve Forces From Across Country And Assembling Them Near Ukraine For Future Offensive

Russia is moving reserve forces from across the country and assembling them near Ukraine for future offensive operations. This is stated in the daily update of British Defence Intelligence on Twitter on Saturday, July 9.

British intelligence indicates that a large proportion of the new infantry units are probably deploying with MT-LB armored vehicles taken from long-term storage, although Russia has long considered them unsuitable for most advanced infantry transportation missions.

British intelligence also noted that, despite the statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin that the Russian armed forces "have not even started" their efforts in Ukraine, many of their reinforcements are ad hoc groupings, deploying with obsolete or inappropriate equipment.

