President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met in Kyiv with the President of the French Senate Gerard Larcher and the delegation of the Upper House of the French Parliament.

He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I am glad to meet with the head of the French Senate Gerard Larcher and the delegation of the Upper House of the French Parliament," the head of state wrote.

Zelenskyy thanked for France's support for Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for the important assistance of the Ukrainian army.

He noted that Ukraine appreciates the attention and support of French senators.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 16, Zelenskyy held talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in Kyiv.

German Chancellor Scholz rejected the Russian demand to pay for gas in rubles.

Scholz assured Zelenskyy that Germany is ready to act as a guarantor of Ukraine's security.

The German parliament criticized Scholz for the lack of supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine.

Scholz said that Germany cannot abandon Russian energy resources, since this will greatly harm the economy and at the same time will not help stop the war in Ukraine.

Scholz was called to the Bundestag to explain the delays in the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine.