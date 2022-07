The Russian occupation forces fired six S-300 missiles at Mykolaiv, there were no casualties. The head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim announced this on his Telegram on Saturday, July 9.

"6 S-300 missiles on the city. St. Nicholas protects us. No casualties. But that cannot be told about the orcs after the work of our Armed Forces!" wrote Kim.

Also, the governor of Mykolaiv region showed a funnel after the Russian shelling and the so-called "military facilities," about the hit of which the invaders daily tell.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 22, the Russian invaders hit Mykolaiv with seven missiles.

On June 24, the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Senkevych, called on the townspeople to evacuate to a safer territory.

On June 29, as a result of a missile strike on a high-rise building in Mykolaiv, there were killed and wounded.