The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, said that currently there is no complete occupation of Luhansk region.

He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Luhansk region holds the defense, there is no complete occupation. The Orcs suspended their offensives due to the destruction of ammunition depots and barracks by the Ukrainian military," he said.

According to the governor, the invaders plan to place ammunition in kindergartens and schools.

Haidai said that soon the Luhansk Regional Military Administration will open humanitarian centers for internally displaced persons from Luhansk region throughout the country, and hotlines of the region's communities will also work.

Twice migrants (those who had the status of a temporarily displaced person before February 24, 2022) will have privileges in obtaining housing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian troops captured almost the entire Luhansk region, while he stressed that the invaders destroyed cities and villages in the region, leaving only ruins.

On July 8, Haidai announced that it was difficult, but possible, to leave the occupied territory.

On July 6, Haidai said that the Russian invaders had not yet reached the administrative border of Luhansk region, despite the Kremlin's statements about this.