Ukraine will receive a USD 1.7 billion grant from a Single Donor Trust Fund created by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), the International Development Association (IDA) and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The draft relevant agreement was approved on Saturday at a government meeting.

The grant will be attracted on a gratuitous, irrevocable basis to the state budget of Ukraine from USAID with the support of IBRD and IDA.

The funds will be used to cover the costs of the state budget for the payment of medical services under the medical guarantee program.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of June, a grant from the United States in the amount of USD 1.3 billion was received by the state budget of Ukraine.

In early July, a grant from Germany in the amount of EUR 1 billion was received by the state budget of Ukraine.