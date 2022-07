Russian Troops Fire At Residential Area Of Kharkiv, 2 Adults And 1 Child Hospitalized

The Russian military on Saturday morning fired at a residential area of ​Kharkiv, 2 adults and 1 child were hospitalized, another 4 victims received medical assistance on the spot.

The chairman of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In Kharkiv, in one of the residential areas, the invaders launched, preliminarily, a missile strike. All services are working on the spot," he wrote.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration added that according to the regional Center for Emergency Medical Care, as a result of the strike, three civilians, including one child, were hospitalized in medical institutions.

For another 4 civilians, doctors provided assistance on the spot.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 7, the invaders fired at the Nemyshlianskyi district of Kharkiv, 3 people were killed and 5 were wounded.