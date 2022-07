The ship group of Russian occupiers was almost halved due to worsening weather conditions in the Black Sea.

The South operational command stated this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"With the worsening weather, a storm fanning in the Black Sea, the enemy ship group was almost halved. 2 surface and 1 underwater missile carriers and 3 large landing ships remained on guard," it said.

It is noted that in readiness for launch, the Russians are now holding 20 enemy cruise missiles of the Kalibr type.

Also, with a strong wind in Odesa region, the storm sea brought two sea mines to the coast and to the Dniester estuary.

Thanks to the rapid response, both mines were destroyed by the Navy subversive team.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the release of the Zmiinyi Island from Russian troops significantly changes the situation in the Black Sea.

The Russian naval group is located in the northwestern part of the sea. Earlier it was known that the invaders are holding 40 missiles of the Kalibr type at the ready.

Meanwhile, the adviser to the Minister of Interior Affairs Vadym Denysenko believes that the key goal of Russians in Ukraine is not the Donbas, but Odesa and full control over the Black Sea.