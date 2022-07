Russians Hit Kryvyi Rih In Morning. Woman Killed, 2 More People Were Wounded

On Saturday morning, July 9, Russian occupiers shelled from the Grad multiple launch rocket systems the Inhuletskyi district of Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region), 1 woman was killed, another 2 people were wounded.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko announced this щn his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the morning, Russian troops fired at the Inhuletskyi district of Kryvyi Rih. Deliberately hit from the Grads at residential areas. This insidious shelling claimed the lives of a 41-year-old woman, two more people with fragmentation wounds were hospitalized," he wrote.

Also, due to the shelling, a school and several houses were damaged, a car standing next to the house burned down.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 28, Russians fired at the territory of the Kryvyi Rih thermal power plant.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again visited the front line in Dnipropetrovsk region. The head of state talked with the servicemen and thanked them for their service. In addition, the President presented the military with state awards.

Earlier, on July 5, the invaders fired seven missiles at Dnipropetrovsk region.

On the evening of July 6, the Russian invaders fired cluster ammunition at the Synelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result, three people were wounded.