The situation in the east of Ukraine is the most difficult. Russia there does not pay attention to its losses in technology and manpower. At the same time, in the south of the country, the Ukrainian military successfully manages to restrain the enemy.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with CNN.

"In the east, it's a very difficult situation for us. We have a different situation throughout the country, but the most difficult in the Donbas. They have more artillery, MLRS, victims, but they do not consider the equipment and do not consider losses, and we consider, first of all, our people, because our people are our weapons," Zelenskyy said, noting the need to stabilize the situation in the east.

According to Zelenskyy, the situation in the south of the country is a little easier. There, the Armed Forces of Ukraine manage to restrain the onslaught of Russians and control some areas. And to get an advantage, Ukraine needs the help of Western partners.

In addition, Zelenskyy recalled that in Kharkiv region, the Ukrainian military managed to liberate almost the entire territory, but still the situation there remains tense.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian invaders seized key cities in Luhansk region. However, in these settlements after the invaders there was nothing left but ruins.