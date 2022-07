Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov named three possible options for ending Russia's war against Ukraine. It is reported by Radio Svoboda on Friday, July 8.

Reznikov pointed out that the first option is such "goodwill" of the Russians, which was shown when fleeing from Zmiinyi Island, from Kyiv region, Chernihiv region and Sumy region. The Minister of Defense believes that the Armed Forces of Ukraine can reach positions of before February 24 this year, then the status of the previously occupied Donetsk, Luhansk regions and Crimea will be discussed.

"There definitely will not be Minsk-3, there will be no capitulation agreements, and no one will negotiate with a blow at the temple," Reznikov stressed.

The second option, he said, could be the gradual destruction of the enemy - a resource war, which will be unprecedented, since it will last and continue the next year if it follows this path.

Reznikov considers the third possible scenario for the end of the war to be the most dramatic for the Russian Federation, since it consists in the collapse of the aggressor country into several different subjects - Tatarstan, Bashkortostan, and so on: "We will definitely see this in our lives, but this is a little long-term story," Reznikov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy admitted that the end of the war could be before the end of 2022.

On July 7, the Institute for the Study of War predicted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were preparing for a counterattack on Kherson.

On July 4, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, said that in August of this year, Ukrainians will be able to see the country's first victories against Russia.