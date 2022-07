Soon, a certain turning point in the war with the Russian Federation is expected, since in the last week alone, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 16 Russian depots and barracks. Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, spoke about this in an exclusive interview with 24 Kanal on Friday, July 8.

Podoliak said that the Russian occupation forces suffer significant losses in equipment and manpower, cannot establish logistics, therefore they need an operational pause in order to redeploy and finish staffing. The adviser to the head of the President's Office believes that a certain turning point in the war with the aggressor is already beginning, because the Ukrainian army has shown the main directions of its attacks - in the centers of operational control of army structures and depots.

"And the last thing that is very important for us first of all so that this "turning point" is tangible is the amount of weapons that will be on the front line. It will significantly change the current state of affairs. All this is necessary in order to build the war correctly... At the same time, as weapons come to Ukraine, the Russian army has more and more panic. Although the enemy is already demoralized because "they are massively being disposed of," Podoliak emphasized.

Also, the adviser to the head of the President's Office indicated that Ukraine's partners understand that the parity of long-range weapons and artillery will allow the effective release of Ukrainian territories.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 26, the adviser to the head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, said that Ukraine would definitely return the captured territories, and this would happen faster than one can imagine.

On July 4, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, said that in August of this year, Ukrainians will be able to see the country's first victories against Russia.

On July 7, the Institute for the Study of War predicted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were preparing for a counterattack on Kherson.