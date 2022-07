The Cabinet of Ministers has canceled the list of critical import goods.

Member of Parliament from the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers canceled critical imports on goods. But for the import of services, restrictions still continue to apply in part," he wrote.

In turn, the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on the Telegram channel said that the name of Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 153 of February 24, 2022 "On the list of critical import goods" has been changed to "On certain issues of ensuring the implementation of imports."

"The list of services, works, intellectual property rights, other non-property rights intended for sale (reimbursable transfer), the import of which is recommended by the National Bank to ensure the implementation of transfers, has been approved. The criteria for determining critical import goods under martial law were declared invalid," he wrote.

The resolution comes into force on July 9, 2022.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 24, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the list of goods of critical imports, including oil and petroleum products, medicines for retail, medical products, tires, blood of people and animals, poultry, corn, mineral fertilizers, meat, sunflower seeds, tea and coffee, wheat flour, sugar, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, body armor, military and tactical uniforms, unmanned aerial vehicles, oxygen, cotton fabrics, glass cans and other goods.

In the future, the government has repeatedly made changes to this list, adding and excluding various positions from it.