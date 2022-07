The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the export of nitrogen fertilizers and allowed the export of oats.

This is stated in government decree No. 759 of July 1, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers, instead of the quota of 210,000 tons for the export of nitrogen fertilizers, which was in effect until July, set a zero quota for their export.

Also, the Cabinet of Ministers, instead of the current zero quota for the export of oats, introduced licensing of its exports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 12, the Cabinet of Ministers imposed a ban on the export of nitrogen fertilizers, but on March 24 changed this decision, setting a quota for the export of nitrogen fertilizers of 210,000 tons until July.