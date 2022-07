In the Donbas, during the day, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled attempts to attack north of Sloviansk and southeast of Siversk. At the moment, fighting continues south of Bakhmut.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is reported that Russian troops tried to advance in the area of ​ ​ the village of Bohorodychne, near Sloviansk, Donetsk region. As a result of the fire defeat by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the invaders' offensive choked.

In addition, the invaders tried to advance in the direction of Siversk, Donetsk region. In the area of ​ ​ the settlements of Spirne and Ivano-Dariivka, the Ukrainian military inflicted losses on the Russians and forced them to retreat.

It is noted that in the area of Vesela Dolyna, battles with Russian troops continue.

The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also reported that the Ukrainian military inflicted powerful fire damage on the positions of the invaders in the area of Verkhniokamianske. This forced the Russians to withdraw from the settlement.

During the day, Russian troops from mortars and artillery fired at areas of settlements along the entire contact line in the Donbas.

Also, Russian aviation attacked the areas of the settlements of Tetianivka, Berestove, Pokrovske and Novoandriivka.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that earlier today the Ukrainian military repelled the offensive of the Russians north of Kharkiv.

It was also reported that the Ukrainian military and invaders are conducting artillery duels simultaneously in three sectors of the front.