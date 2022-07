Russian Troops Tried To Advance North Of Kharkiv Twice - General Staff Operational Update

The Russian occupation forces twice attempted an offensive against the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) north of Kharkiv, but both times failed and were forced to withdraw.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The command reports that near Kharkiv, the Russian invaders are conducting defensive actions and are trying to improve their tactical position in certain areas.

So, Russian troops twice tried to advance in the direction of the village of Dementiivka.

“Our defenders repelled the enemy's assaults twice and pushed them back,” it said.

It is also reported that during the day, Russian troops shelled the areas of settlements north, northeast and east of Kharkiv with barrel and rocket artillery.

In addition, the aircraft of the invaders inflicted strikes near the village of Petrivka.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, July 6, the Center for Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the Ukrainian military destroyed the logistics warehouse of Russian troops in the village of Velykyi Burluk, Kharkiv region.

We also wrote that the State Border Guard Service showed how the Armed Forces of Ukraine are pushing the invaders further away from Kharkiv.