The activities of the country's security and defense sector are provided by about 1 million people in different structures. In particular, 700,000 people were mobilized in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), said Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov. This was reported by Forbes on Friday, July 8.

Reznikov pointed out that up to 700,000 people were mobilized in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Police - up to 100,000, the National Guard - up to 90,000, the Border Guard Service - up to 60,000.

"Today we have more than 1 million people in uniform ensure the activities of the security and defense sector," the Minister of Defense said.

The Defense Minister added that this size of the Armed Forces creates opportunities for business.

In addition, private enterprises can occupy the niches of bases for the restoration of weapons imported into Ukraine from NATO. In particular, make spare parts, barrels for howitzers, machine guns, pistols, cartridges, gunpowder, capsules, etc.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 6, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov said that about 1 million Ukrainians were receiving combat and military experience.

On June 17, the speaker of the Ministry of Defense, Oleksandr Motuzianyk, said that mobilization in Ukraine would continue as long as necessary for the re-deployment of all units defending the state from Russian aggression.

On May 13, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that the Ministry of Defense is focused on the need to provide 1 million people who will fight the Russian invaders.