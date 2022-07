Demand For Russia To Lift Maritime Blockade From Ukraine Finds Consensus Among G20 Summit Participants - Media

The meeting of the heads of the foreign affairs ministries of the G20 countries in Indonesia demonstrated that the club members reached a consensus on the requirement for Russia to lift the naval blockade of Ukraine.

This was reported by Reuters, citing an unnamed Western official.

According to him, the G20 foreign ministers present at the meeting agree that Russia should be required to unblock Ukraine's seaports for grain exports.

"We hope a result of this meeting is that Russia sees how widespread the consensus is on the need to make progress on grain issue," the official said.

The interlocutor of the agency added that it showed there was value in the G20 convening, but it remained to be seen if it would produce changes.

The G20 is a club of governments and central bankers with the most developed and developing economies. Participants are: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Canada, China, United Kingdom, Mexico, Russia, United States, Turkey, France, South Korea, South Africa, Japan, Saudi Arabia and the European Union.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, earlier today Western media reported that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a non-public meeting with Russian diplomats and called on them to stop blocking grain exports from Ukraine.

We also wrote that today, July 8, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the G7 countries did not come to a general dinner, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was present.

Also, due to the boycott of Western countries at the meeting of the heads of the G20 foreign affairs ministries, it was not possible to take a general group photo.

Later, the media reported that due to a boycott by a number of countries, the Russian Foreign Minister was forced to leave the G20 summit.