Russia will defeat Ukrainian troops throughout Donbas, and sooner or later Ukraine will have to decide whether to conclude a peace agreement with Russia or "keep sliding down this hill" to death, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin told Reuters on Friday, July 8.

Kelin said it was hard to imagine how Russian and Russian-backed forces would be withdrawn from southern Ukraine, but at the same time Ukrainian soldiers would also be pushed back from all over Donbas. The Russian ambassador to Britain said that the aggressor country is preparing to take serious measures if the flow of weapons to Ukraine jeopardizes Russia's strategic position.

"Sooner or later, Ukraine will have to decide whether to conclude a peace agreement with Russia or continue to slide down this hill to death," Kelin said.

The diplomat also pointed out that the West did not understand the true causes of the conflict and ignored Russia's fears related to the arming of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on July 3, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Ukraine should accept Russia's conditions, sit down at the negotiating table and sign the previously agreed document.

On June 28, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Ukrainian side could stop hostilities before the end of the day if the country's armed forces lay down their arms and Kyiv fulfills all Moscow's demands.

On June 23, Peskov said that a peaceful settlement of the "Ukrainian crisis" is possible only after Kyiv accepts all the demands of the Russian Federation.