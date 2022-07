The "People's Council" under the "DPR" grouping lifted the moratorium on the execution of the death penalty against the background of the sentences that militants and Russian invaders pass on volunteers who fought on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is reported by RIA-Novosti.

"The death penalty can only be imposed for especially grave crimes that encroach on life, as well as for certain crimes committed in wartime or in a combat situation," the statement said, published by the so-called "People's Council of the DPR."

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in mid-May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that an operation to rescue the defenders of Mariupol from the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant had begun.

Vice Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration Iryna Vereshchuk said that on May 16, 52 wounded defenders were taken out of the territory of the Azovstal plant; when their condition improves, they will be exchanged for Russian prisoners of war.

In total, there are about 2,500 fighters in captivity.

The State Duma of Russia intends to ban the exchange of Ukrainian defenders who held positions at the Azovstal metallurgical plant.