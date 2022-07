On July 11, the Belgian Embassy will open again in Kyiv, the new ambassador Peter Van De Velde will arrive.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo stated this, European Pravda reports.

Van de Velde will replace the former ambassador to Ukraine, Alex Lenaerts, whose term has expired.

After the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense conducted a joint security analysis, the government gave permission to reopen the embassy.

"The opening of our embassy should allow for closer ties with the Ukrainian authorities, especially in the context of the security situation and Ukraine's application for EU membership," De Croo said.

As soon as a Belgian diplomatic team arrives in Kyiv to help the new ambassador, local staff will also gradually resume work, De Croo's Office said.

"This is an important sign of sustainability and support for Ukrainians. The return of our diplomatic teams to Kyiv is also important for the restoration of the country, in which Belgian companies should play an important role," the Prime Minister added.

The Belgian Embassy in Kyiv, which was closed on March 1, after the resumption of work, will primarily focus on diplomatic services and contacts with the Ukrainian authorities.

Consular services for Belgians provided by consular staff working at checkpoints with Ukraine after the embassy closure will continue to be provided by the Belgian Embassy in Poland until "further communication," the Prime Minister's Office notes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Austrian embassy returned to Kyiv.

Earlier, the embassies of 16 states and the representative office of the European Union resumed work in Kyiv.