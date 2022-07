In June 2022, consumer prices rose by 3.1%.

The State Statistics Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the consumer market, food and soft drinks prices rose 3.2% in June.

Eggs have risen in price most of all (by 17.2%).

Prices for sugar, rice, grain processing products, pork, vegetables, poultry increased by 10.9-4.2%.

At the same time, beef and fruits fell in price by 1.1%.

Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco products increased by 2.4%, including alcoholic beverages - by 3.4%, tobacco products - by 1.4%.

Clothing and footwear fell in price by 1.4%, in particular, clothing - by 1.8%, shoes - by 0.9%.

Transport prices increased by 11.2% mainly due to the rise in price of fuel and lubricating oils by 21.3%, as well as travel in road and railway passenger transport by 7.4% and 4.5%, respectively.

In the field of communications, prices increased by 0.9%, which is associated with an increase in the cost of postal services and telephone equipment by 3.0%.

Compared to June 2021, consumer prices increased by 21.5% in June 2022.

In January-June 2022, inflation amounted to 17.4%.

In June 2022, the core consumer price index rose 1.6%.

In January-June 2022, the core consumer price index increased by 11.4%.

Core inflation is a sub-index of the consumer price index.

Core CPI (core inflation) is the part of inflation that reflects the dynamics of free prices without taking into account positions, the prices of which are subject to the influence of administrative and seasonal factors.

As Ukrainian News reported, in May 2022, consumer prices rose by 2.7%, the core consumer price index rose by 1.4%.

In 2021, inflation was recorded at 10.0%; at 5.0% in 2020, at 4.1% in 2019; at 9.8% in 2018; and at 13.7% in 2017.

In 2021, core inflation was 7.9%.

The state budget for 2022 provides for an increase in consumer prices (December over December) - 6.2%.