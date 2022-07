Since the beginning of the invasion, the invaders have kidnapped 457 people in the occupied Kherson region.

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The invaders rape, destroy infrastructure, and also kidnap elected mayors and village heads, in whose places collaborators come. Since the moment of military aggression, law enforcement agencies of the region recorded the facts of kidnapping or disappearance of 457 people," she wrote on Facebook.

Among them, the mayors of Kakhovka, Tavriysk, Skadovsk, Hola Prystan, Beryslav, village chairmen of the Novooleksandrivska, Bekhterska and Milovska united territorial communities, the chairman of the Chernobaevskyi village council and his deputy, the headmen of the villages of Stara Zburevka, Zmievka and Osokorovka, the secretary of the Novokakhovskyi city council, 43 law enforcement officers and 2 clergyman.

Currently, the investigation is aware of the release of 306 citizens.

The invaders continue to illegally detain 151 people, including members of local councils, the director of the Novokakhovskyi Lyceum No. 10, the former mayor of Kherson, 8 law enforcement officers and other citizens.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian invaders kidnapped Kherson Mayor Ihor Kolykhaev.

Member of Parliament Oleksii Kovalev, who is suspected of high treason, organized the export of salt and grain from Kherson to Russia.