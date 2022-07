Institutions In Ukraine Begin To Evict IDPs. Vereshchuk Explains How IDPs Should Act

In Ukraine, some institutions that provided housing for internally displaced persons have begun to evict people. Iryna Vereshchuk, Vice Prime Minister for Reintegration of the Occupied Territories, has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Vereshchuk noted that now many IDPs temporarily live in schools, hospitals, sanatoriums and other places of compact residence, which sheltered people in the first days and weeks of a full-scale war.

“Recently, there have been complaints that some institutions have begun to evict IDPs. I understand that there may be different circumstances and reasons. But it is unacceptable for people to be put directly on the street. I want the owners and heads of such institutions to hear me well now," Vereshchuk wrote.

Vereshchuk also noted that people can only be relocated (without worsening conditions), but eviction is unacceptable.

"Especially on the eve of the autumn-winter period. In the end, each of us could be in the place of our internally displaced persons, without housing," the Vice Prime Minister emphasized.

Vereshchuk explained what internally displaced persons should do in such a situation.

“If you are evicted from places of compact residence, call the hotline of the Ministry of Reintegration 1548. Or write in a comment under this post (it was published in Telegram - ed.),” she wrote.

