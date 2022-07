The Russian invaders have already lost 36,900 soldiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is reported that the enemy suffered the greatest losses over the past day in the Kramatorsk direction.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to July 08 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 36,900 (+250) persons liquidated,

tanks – 1,637 (+35) units,

armored combat vehicles – 3,811 (+14) units,

artillery systems - 828 (+13) units,

MLRS - 247 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 107 (+0) units,

aircraft - 217 (+0) units,

helicopters - 187 (+0) units,

UAV operational-tactical level - 669 (+2),

cruise missiles - 155 (+0),

ships / boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tankers – 2,685 (+20) units,

special equipment - 66 (+0).

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, as of the morning of the 135th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the invaders are advancing in the direction of Vesela Dolyna, as well as in the area of ​​the settlement of Spirne, Donetsk region. Fights continue.

Meanwhile, in occupied Kreminna, Russians are shooting people on the streets.