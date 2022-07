The Russian ship group is located in the northwestern part of the sea. The occupiers keep 40 Kalibr missiles at the ready.

This was reported in the South Operational Command.

It is noted that at present there are four surface missile carriers and two submarines in the Black Sea. Also, the enemy group has three large landing ships.

"Security measures do not lose their relevance, alarms are mandatory, the restriction of the legal regime of martial law is not a hindrance, but concern for your safety. Do not succumb to provocations, do not trust enemy propaganda. Believe in the defense forces and in our common Victory! Everything will be Ukraine!” added to South Operational Command.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Vadym Denysenko, an adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs, believes that the key goal of the Russians in Ukraine is not Donbas, but Odesa and full control over the Black Sea.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the liberation of Zmiinyi Island significantly changes the situation in the Black Sea.