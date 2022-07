The Armed Forces of Ukraine have defeated Russian troops in the Bohorodychne area in Donbas.

The General Staff of the AFU has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the area of ​​Bohorodychne, our defenders inflicted losses on the enemy during its other offensive attempt and pushed the invaders back," the ministry said.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders shelled the areas of Siversk, Hryhorivka, Bilohorivka, Zolotarivka, Serebrianka, Verkhniokamiyanske, Zvonivka, and Razdolivka from cannons and MLRSes.

The enemy was advancing in the direction of Verkhniokamiyanske, with partial success.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired using mortars, cannons and MLRSes in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Spirne, Ivano-Dariyivka, Berestove, Pokrovske, Vershyna, Volodymyrivka, Oprosne, Toretsko, Zaitseve, Kodema, Klynove, and Niu York.

The enemy inflicted airstrikes near Vershyna and the Vuhlehirska thermal power plant.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian troops are trying to reach the Bohorodychne –Krasnopillia line in Donetsk region, carrying out assaults.

The AFU suppressed an attempted assault in the direction of Dementiyivka near Kharkiv.