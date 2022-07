Sales of imported pre-owned passenger cars exceed sales of new ones 29 times in June

In June 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, sales of imported pre-owned cars rose 2.4 times to 84,200 units.

The Ukravtoprom automobile producers association has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In June 2022, 84,200 pre-owned cars received Ukrainian registration. Therefore, compared to the previous year, June registrations of pre-owned cars imported from abroad increased by 135%. Recall that last month, Ukrainians registered only 2,900 new cars. As a result of the registration of imported pre-owned cars, they exceeded sales of new ones by 29 times,” the report says.

The most popular brand among pre-owned imported cars was Volkswagen – 16,700 sales, Opel is in the second place – 6,800, Renault is in the third place – 6,700, Audi is in fourth place – 6,000, fifth place is occupied by Ford – 5,500.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on July 1, the law by which the Verkhovna Rada returned duties and VAT on imported goods and customs clearance of cars came into force.

In 2021, compared to 2020, sales of imported pre-owned passenger cars increased by 46% to 517,400 units.