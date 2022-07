Russian invaders are mercilessly shelling settlements near the administrative border of Luhansk region in order to capture the entire region. This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai on Telegram.

So, Haidai said that in order to reach the administrative border of the region, the Russians are destroying the surrounding villages.

“In order to reach the administrative border of Luhansk region, the Russians destroy the surrounding villages with artillery. They are not even stopped by the fact that civilians remain there, dying in houses and yards. Of all types of heavy weapons, they do not stop their fire influence on Bilohorivka and Zolotarivka. They hit houses, every building that seems to them a possible fortification. In order to advance, they do not count personal losses and do not feel sorry for the inhabitants of the region," Haidai wrote.

Also, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, a similar situation is seen in the settlements of Donetsk region, which are located near the border with Luhansk region.

At the same time, Haidai stressed that the Ukrainian armed forces are holding the line.

He stressed that even those fighters who covered the centralized departure of the defenders from Lysychansk inflicted significant losses on Russians.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, as of the morning of the 135th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the occupiers are advancing in the direction of Vesela Dolyna, as well as in the area of ​​the settlement of Spirne, Donetsk region. Hostilities continue.

Meanwhile, in occupied Kreminna, Russians are shooting people on the streets.