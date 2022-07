Cabinet decides to send UAH 127 million in Ukrenergo’s 2021 profits to payment of dividends to the state

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to allocate 90%, or UAH 127.036 million in the profits of the Ukrenergo national energy company for 2021 to the payment of dividends to the state budget.

Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to unaudited data, Ukrenergo reported a net profit of UAH 141 million for 2021 against its financial losses of UAH 27.498 billion for 2020.

Ukrenergo carries out dispatching of the energy system of Ukraine and transmits electricity from power plants to the networks of energy supply companies.

In addition, the company is entrusted with the functions of an organizer of auctions for access to the cross-section of interstate power lines for the export of electricity.