The Coca-Cola Company has resumed the production and supply of Schweppes drinks to Ukrainian stores. This was confirmed to The Village Ukraine in the Ukrainian representative office of the company.

Coca-Cola Beverages Ukraine Limited is gradually resuming the operation of a plant in Kyiv region and the range of products produced there.

The Coca-Cola plant, due to the Russian occupation of Velyka Dymerka, Kyiv region, has not worked for almost two months. During the downtime, the stores were supplied with the remains of drinks from warehouses and imports from other countries.

The publication indicates that as a result of hostilities and occupation, the plant's infrastructure was damaged, but not critically, but problems arose with the supply of raw materials. Already in May, the company managed to establish the production of Coca-Cola, Fanta and Sprite drinks.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 10, a Coca-Cola plant in Kyiv region near the village of Velyka Dymerka came under fire from Russian troops.

On March 9, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo announced that they were suspending their operations in Russia.

Also in Russia, instead of Coca-Cola, they want to produce RuCola.