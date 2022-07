Putin Says Russia "Has Not Yet Seriously Started Anything" In Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Russian Federation has not yet taken serious action in the war against Ukraine, but also does not refuse peace negotiations. This was reported by the Russian agency Interfax on Thursday, July 7.

"Everyone should know that we, by and large, have not yet started anything in earnest. At the same time, we do not refuse peace negotiations either. But those who refuse should know that the further, the more difficult it will be for them to negotiate with us," the Russian president said.

Putin also said that the West wants to fight with Russia until the last Ukrainian, and called Russian aggression a tragedy of the Ukrainian people.

"Today we hear that they want to beat us on the battlefield. What can you say here, let them try. We have already heard many times that the West wants to fight with us until the last Ukrainian. This is a tragedy for the Ukrainian people, but it seems that everything is going to this," the Russian president said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a new decree on preparations for mobilization.

On June 28, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that the Ukrainian side could stop hostilities by the end of the day if the country's Armed Forces lay down their arms, and Kyiv fulfills all Moscow's requirements.

On June 17, Putin said that Ukraine "historically" owns only three territories.