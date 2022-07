President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that Ukraine was saddened by the news of his resignation. This is stated in the message of the President's Office, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

'We were all sad to take the news. Not only me, but also the entire Ukrainian society, which is very sympathetic to you. My entire Office and all Ukrainians are grateful for your help. We have no doubt that the UK's support will continue, but your personal leadership and charisma made it special," Zelenskyy told Johnson in a phone call.

In connection with Johnson's announcement of the resignation of the head of the Conservative Party, Zelenskyy thanked him for his strong and uncompromising support for Ukraine from the first days of full-scale Russian aggression, as well as for leadership in defending Ukraine's interests in the international arena.

Zelenskyy also informed the interlocutor about the development of the situation at the front. The current state and prospects of Ukrainian-British cooperation were discussed. The parties paid special attention to issues of defense interaction and political support for Ukraine.

Another key topic of negotiations was the unblocking of grain exports from Ukrainian ports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Johnson resigned on Thursday, but promised to support Ukraine even after the resignation. He will act as head of government until a new one is elected, presumably until October.

Ukraine's ambassador to Britain, Vadym Prystaiko, commenting on Johnson's resignation, said that all those considered candidates for the post of British prime minister are determined to support Ukraine in the same way as Johnson.