The strategic goal should be the military defeat of Russia in the war against Ukraine. This means that the sanctions regime must be strengthened, including an immediate embargo on gas and energy resources, while the military assistance to Ukraine must be significantly increased.

This was stated by French MEP Raphaël Glucksmann in a commentary to Guildhall news Agency.

"Everyone in the EU understands that if Ukraine fails, then Europe will fail. But the question is, do we want Russia to lose? Our strategic goal should be the defeat of the Russian army in Ukraine (...)," the MEP said.

"It means two things. The first thing that was said from the very beginning is yes, we will not fight directly with Russia, which means we must do everything possible to help Ukraine win this war. This means the adoption of much more severe sanctions, which include a complete and immediate embargo on gas and energy resources. This means many more personal sanctions, confiscation of their assets, and transferring them to Ukraine. And this also means a lot more military assistance to Ukraine," the French representative said.

"If our goal is the strategic defeat of Russia, then we are not doing enough today, we must do much more and much faster. If we have a different goal, then we have big problems. After all, until the Russian army is defeated in Ukraine and faces the consequences of its own crimes, we will have even more crimes, wars and destruction, more dangers and threats to our economies, and more tragedies," concluded Raphaël Glucksmann.

