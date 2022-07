MEPs backed the proposal to allow Ukrainian refugees to keep their national driving licences, relieving them of the duty to exchange them for EU driving licences. This is indicated in the statement of the European Parliament of July 7.

MEPs agreed to simplify the procedure for maintaining a driver's license for Ukrainian refugees in the EU, giving 561 votes in favor, against six dissenters and five abstentions.

“Ukrainians who fled Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and got temporary protection status will be able to continue using their Ukrainian driving licence, without needing to exchange it for an EU driving licence or to sit a new driving test, as long as they enjoy the temporary protection status,” the statement said.

It is also indicated that if Ukrainians lose their driving licence or it is stolen, EU countries will be able to issue new EU driving licences, provided they verify with Ukrainian authorities that the person held a valid driving licence in the country and the person in question presents a certificate that they are physically and mentally fit to drive.

Now the draft decision on recognition must be officially adopted by the EU Council. The regulation will come into force five days after its publication in the Official Journal of the EU.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 29, Ukraine signed an agreement with the European Union on freight transportation by road, which is practically a transport visa-free.

The agreement with the European Union on international recognition of driving licenses applies only to truck drivers.

On May 12, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine simplified the procedure for training and obtaining a driver's license in the service centers of the Ministry of Interior Affairs.