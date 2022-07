British Intelligence Reports On Course Of Battle For Donbas

In the battles on the territory of Donbas, there is a pause. This is due to the fact that the troops of the invaders are re-constituting after the offensive last week.

This is reported by the British Ministry of Defense on Twitter.

British intelligence also reported that heavy shelling continued along the Donetsk front line, but Russia did not achieve significant success.

offensive last week are now probably reorganizing," the British Defense Ministry said.

We will remind, on Sunday, July 3, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the units of the Ukrainian military left their previously occupied positions in Lysychansk, Luhansk region.

The Office of the President noted that the defense of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk allowed the Ukrainian army to gain time to receive Western weapons and begin offensive operations in three sectors of the front.

Also, the Russian Federation transferred to the Izium direction most of the remaining parts of the Eastern and Western groups of forces and continues to attack Sloviansk, the battle for which British intelligence called the next key battle.