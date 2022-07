Everyone Who Can Succeed Johnson Is As Determined To Support Ukraine As He Is - Ambassador To UK

All those considered candidates for the post of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom instead of the resigned Boris Johnson are determined to support Ukraine as much as he is. The Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom Vadym Prystaiko announced this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I want to tell all viewers in Ukraine that it is not just the issue of Boris Johnson. Boris Johnson personally really supported, was in Ukraine many times and directed the activities of the government. But we are seeing democracy in action. This is the case that in this country governments are changing and there are grounds for this, but those people who can succeed Boris Johnson and now there is a very long discussion, which of them, the 10 first, can take this place. All of them are tuned in approximately the same way as Boris Johnson - to support Ukraine, to continue to support us in the confrontation with Russia," Prystaiko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Johnson resigned on Thursday, but promised to support Ukraine even after he left. He will act as head of government until a new one is elected, presumably until October.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on Johnson's resignation, calling him a true friend of Ukraine.

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is the main favourite among Conservative Party members to be the next prime minister, according to a YouGov poll.