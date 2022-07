Lviv Court Did Not Want To Consider Abolition Of Arrest Of Poroshenko's Property

The defense of former President Petro Poroshenko decided to apply to the Lychakivskyi District Court of Lviv with a petition to cancel the arrest of the property of the ex-president, but the court did not want to consider this case.

This is stated in the materials of the court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the materials of the petition and the written documents attached to it, it is seen that the applicant asks to cancel the arrest of property, which was imposed by the decision of the investigating judge of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv in the framework of criminal proceedings.

The specified court ruling was adopted based on the results of consideration of the petition of the procedural prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office in criminal proceedings, the pre-trial investigation of which is carried out by investigators of the Main Investigation Directorate of the State Bureau of Investigation.

The Lychakivskyi court concluded that since the arrest of Poroshenko’s property was imposed by the decision of the judge of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv, then, given the principle of optionality, the petition filed by the defense is not subject to consideration by the judges of the Lviv court.

On July 4, the Lychakivskyi court returned the petition to the lawyers of the fifth president.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Prosecutor General's Office refused to provide information on the list of the arrested property of the former President.

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv arrested the property of Poroshenko, suspected of high treason.

In particular, real estate objects, corporate rights, etc. were arrested.