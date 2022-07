U.S. President Joe Biden has announced to Congress his intention to deprive Afghanistan of the status of Washington's Major Non-NATO Ally (MNNA). This is stated on the White House website.

So, in a statement that Biden sent to Congress, it is said that he intends to "rescind the designation of Afghanistan as a Major Non‑NATO Ally."

In 2012, the U.S. designated Afghanistan as the U.S. Major Non‑NATO Ally, paving the way for the two countries to support defense and economic relations.

Unlike U.S. NATO Allies linked by a joint defense pact, Afghanistan, as a Non-NATO Ally, has no guarantee of mutual protection. It is eligible for loans, and is also a place of storage of reserves of military reserves owned by the U.S. In addition, private companies from this country can bid for contracts for the maintenance, repair or overhaul of U.S. military equipment abroad.

The Major Non-NATO Ally status gave Afghanistan the right to receive military training and assistance, including expedited sale and lease of military equipment even after NATO troops left the country.

With Afghanistan's status revoked, the U.S. will have 18 Major Non-NATO Allies, according to the State Department. These are Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Brazil, Colombia, Egypt, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Qatar, South Korea, Thailand and Tunisia.

On August 5, 2021, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and transferred power in the country to the Taliban interim government. On the same day, he fled the country along with several advisers.