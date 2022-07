In Kherson, the invaders began to burn the bodies of their soldiers in order to hide the real losses of Russia in the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

It is noted that on the outskirts of Kherson, places with a large number of burnt bodies were repeatedly seen. Due to fire damage, it is difficult to identify the belonging.

"These bodies are brought by trucks from the local pre-trial detention center. To hide the facts of the deliberate burning of bodies, representatives of the occupying army are trying to pass it off as the consequences of artillery shelling and further fires," the statement says.

At the same time, rescuers are not allowed to the fire site.

It is also known what happened to the Kherson collaborator Yevhen Sobolev after the explosion in the car in which he was at that time. The traitor had the Ilizarov apparatus installed on both legs.

"Also, in Kherson, the re-registration of medical institutions and the search for medical workers continue. Due to the fact that a large number of doctors did not agree to work for the enemy and left the temporarily occupied territories, the situation becomes critical. Separately, there is a severe shortage of anesthesiologists," intelligence adds.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, warehouses of the occupiers flew into the air in Kherson.

In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing for a counterattack on Kherson.