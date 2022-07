AFU Destroy 16 Bases, Warehouses And Barracks Of Russia In 10 Days

Since June 28, the Ukrainian military has destroyed 16 positions where the invaders placed barracks and ammunition depots. The Office of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, the Office published a list of enemy positions destroyed in recent weeks:

June 28. Nova Kahovka, Kherson. A strike at rashist infrastructure.

June 28. Perevalsk, Luhansk region. A strike at an ammunition depot.

July 1. Rovenky, Luhansk region. A strike at a mechanical repair plant.

July 1. Yasynuvata, Donetsk region. A strike at an ammunition depot.

July 2. Chornobaivka, Kherson. A strike at an ammunition depot.

July 2. Popasna, Luhansk region. A strike at an ammunition depot.

July 3. Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia. A strike at the bases of rashists in the area of an airfield.

July 4. Snizhne, Donetsk region. A strike at an ammunition depot.

July 4. Yasynuvata, Donetsk region. A strike at the barracks.

July 4. Donetsk. A strike at an ammunition depot in the area of a railway station.

July 5. Donetsk. A strike at the base of the Russian Federation at KamAZ Center.

July 5. Kadiivka (Stakhanov), Luhansk region. A strike at an ammunition depot.

July 6. Velykyi Burluk, Kharkiv region. A strike at an ammunition depot.

July 6. Makiivka, Donetsk region. A strike at a base.

July 6. Donetsk. A strike at an oil depot.

July 6. Kherson. An explosion at a warehouse of the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as a result of the artillery attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, more than 200 invaders were destroyed.

Meanwhile, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia in the invading war in Ukraine has already lost 36,500 military, 1,600 tanks and 3,789 armored fighting vehicles.