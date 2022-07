On Wednesday, July 6, in Odesa region there was an air battle between the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and the aviation of the Russian Federation. A fighter of the invaders hit the Ukrainian aircraft, but lost and was forced to retreat.

This is stated in the update of the South Operational Command.

The collision took place in the evening. The enemy launched two air-to-air missiles at Ukrainian defenders. Ukrainian planes evaded a strike, and the Su-35 invader fighter left the duty zone and disappeared.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian defenders also shot down two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles that were flying to Mykolaiv region. The missiles were fired from a Russian submarine in the Black Sea.

Besides, early in the morning of July 7, the invaders launched missile attacks on Odesa region and Zmiinyi Island. Two agricultural hangars were hit, 35 tons of grain were destroyed. Also, with two missiles, the invaders significantly damaged the pier of Zmiinyi Island.

On July 5, the Russian invaders fired three Kh-59 missiles at Ochakiv (Mykolaiv region) and Chornomorsk (Odesa region). They were shot down by Ukrainian air defense forces.